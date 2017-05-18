Reward offered in Ruffin murder case

By Published:

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) —  Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry is offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest of the person involved in a shooting in Ruffin Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say on May 16 at about 4:48pm, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received calls reference to a shooting that occurred at 21785 Lowcountry Hwy in Ruffin.

Deputies arrived to find three deceased people, one to be a 13-year-old.  A 9-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry on behalf of Sheriff Strickland is offering a $2500 reward for any information leading to the arrests of the individual(s) responsible.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s