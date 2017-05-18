Police: Person in dinosaur costume spooks horses, carriage driver injured

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Police are investigating an incident where someone dressed in an orange dinosaur costume spooked carriage horses Thursday afternoon in the area of Church Street and Linguard Street.

According to police, the person in the dinosaur costume was walking south on the sidewalk on Church Street just ahead of the horse drawn carriage. When the carriage got to 160 Church Street, the individual in the costume stopped and began making growling noises at the horses.

Police say that spooked the horses and they began backing up. The carriage then struck an unoccupied vehicle and caused minor damage to its bumper.

The driver then lost his balance and fell off the carriage. A wheel on the carriage rolled over one of his legs resulting in him being transported to Roper Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver suffered a broken foot, road rash and a “severely bruised shin,” according to a text from a Palmetto Carriage Works spokesperson.

None of the passengers on the carriage or the horses were injured.

Tommy Doyle, the manager of Palmetto Carriage Works, issued the following statement about the incident.

“Around 5:30 p.m. today one of Palmetto Carriage Works carriage tours was approached by an individual dressed in a dinosaur costume. The person ignored multiple warnings from the carriage driver and bystanders to move away from the horses. The horses reacted, causing the driver to be thrown from the carriage and one of the horses to take a seated position.”

The driver was transported to the hospital and suffered a broken foot. The horse named Yogi received very minor abrasions and is resting well back at the Big Red Barn with the other horse named Boo Boo.

Today’s assault is outrageous and has no place in Charleston. The harassment our horses and mules receive from radical animal rights activists is creating an environment that is dangerous for animals and people. The City of Charleston needs to condemn these tactics and warn groups that encourage this behavior that their rhetoric is fueling this danger.

Palmetto Carriage Works loves our animals and their well being is our top priority. We wish we could say the same about the individual in the dinosaur costume and the groups encouraging this dangerous behavior.”

Anyone with information about this incident can call 843 743 7200 for the on duty CPD detective.