N. Charleston business investigated by Feds after illegal car seized at port

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston business is being investigated for smuggling by the Department of Justice after authorities found an illegally imported car at the Port of Charleston

Officials recovered 1996 Nissan Skyline in a random search of a shipping container in January this year.

The car was bound for All JDM Motors in North Charleston according to an invoice in a federal case file.

The car was listed as a used car breakdown at $810 dollars, but a further investigation by officials proved the car is valued at $51,000 dollars.

During the inspection, officials also found another front half of a Skyline and 56 used transmissions that were all not listed on the port entry document.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Nissan Skyline’s like the one recovered are illegal in the U.S. because they do not meet federal safety or emission standards.

All JDM Motors has not replied to News 2’s requests for comment at this time and the DOJ says they do not comment on open cases.