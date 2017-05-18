Man charged with threatening to ‘crucify in the biblical sense’ a NC judge

WNCN Published:
Keith Pardee Kemsley

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Mebane man is facing a serious charge after telling a Wake County District Court Judge that he wanted to “crucify” him, according to an arrest warrant.

Keith Pardee Kemsley, 52, is facing one count of felony threatening an executive legal court officer. The threats were made between May 14 and May 17, documents show.

According to the warrant, Kemsley told the judge that he wanted to “crucify” him and that he “meant that in the biblical sense.” He also told the court that “putting [the judge] up on a crucifix will be my pleasure.”

Documents and arrest records did not show what charges Kemsley was in court to face before his outburst.

He is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

