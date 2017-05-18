CCSD responds to near-drowning at elementary school

A boy hospitalized after nearly drowning at Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary School is said to be on the road to making a full recovery.

That’s according to the Charleston County School District, which released a formal statement about the incident on Thursday.

Tuesday, staff members found the boy in a retention pond during recess. Workers pulled the child from the water and started CPR.

A short time after the incident, the school sent an alert to parents. The district says Principal Cathie Middleton also called the parents of every child on the playground at the time of the incident, and met with staff members after students were dismissed.

It is still not clear how the child got in the pond, which is surrounded by a fence that is nearly six-feet tall.

Although the Charleston Police Department conducted an initial investigation, because the incident is not a criminal matter, the school district is now fully in charge of its own investigation.

