Breaking: Arrest in Colleton County triple homicide

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested  a suspect on Thursday for the murders of three people in Ruffin. 19-year old Kenneth Markeith Chisolm has been charged with murder in the deaths of  Phillip Miller age 46, Lori Miller age 52, and Vincent Miller age 13. The incident occurred on Tuesday, May 16th 2017 at 21785 Lowcountry Highway. A 9 year old girl was also shot.  She has been treated and released from the hospital.

Kenneth Markeith Chisolm was transported to the Colleton County Detention Center and booked on his charges.. The investigation is still ongoing.

