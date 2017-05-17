Warrants release new details in kidnapping, murder of 8-year-old Bennettsville girl

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – Arrest warrants for the man accused of killing a Bennettsville woman and then kidnapping and murdering her 8-year-old daughter have been released.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office released Tuesday that Jejauncey Harrington, 32, of Bennettsville, faces two new charges related to the murders of Ella Lowery, of Bennettsville, and her 8-year-old daughter, Iyana Lowery.

Harrington was previously jailed for the May 5 stabbing murder of Ella Lowery. He was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime connected to Ella Lowery’s death. Harrington was also charged with kidnapping and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the disappearance of Iyana Lowery.

A press release distributed by SLED Tuesday noted that the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office added a murder charge and armed robbery to Harrington’s criminal accusations after the body of Iyana Lowery was discovered Sunday morning and identified Tuesday.

Warrants released by SLED Wednesday give new insight into the crimes Harrington is accused of committing.

According to the armed robbery arrest warrant, Harrington robbed his murder victim, Ella Lowery, after stabbing her multiple times. Law enforcement agents obtained video footage from New Bridge Road in McColl that places Harrington near an abandoned home where “personal belongings of Ella Lowery were found after the murder.”

The warrant goes on to say the robbery occurred at the scene of the murder at Ella Lowery’s home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville.

A second arrest warrant, issued for the murder of Iyana Lowery, states that Harrington “did commit the crime set forth. [Harrington] did kill the victim, an 8-year-old child.” The warrant details how Harrington killed the young girl after kidnapping her from her home on or about May 5, after killing Iyana’s mother. Harrington placed Iyana Lowery’s body in a remote pool of water off New Bridge Road in McColl, where she was discovered May 14. Harrington “transported [Iyana] in a 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse,” where Iyana’s DNA was found in the trunk of the car, the warrant reports.

While the sheriff’s office says Facebook messages, phone records, and witnesses confirm a relationship existed between Harrington and Ella Lowery, no motive for the two murders has been released.

Harrington remains in the Marlboro County Detention Center. He has not yet had his first appearance in court on any of the charges.