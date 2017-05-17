Wando High School student charged with assault on an officer facing additional charges

CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – An 18-year-old charged with assault on an officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest is now facing additional charges.

Alan Vince Brown is now facing two charges of threatening the life of a public employee.

Authorities say they were notified of threatening comments that were sent to Assistant Principal Blankenship by screenshot on May 15. The comments were made by Alan Brown.

In a facebook post following a comment about a school resource officer, Brown said “I want my 30 with [him]. I’ma get a couple licks off him this time.”

The conversation then turned to the Assistant Principal in which Brown commented “[I didn’t] even light it on fire. Mr. Blankship put that on me cause I had a lighter in my hand, [I’m] having my 30 with him too.”

According to Urban Dictionary, “30” is slang for a glock with an extended clip that holds 30 rounds in it.

Authorities say they believe the comments were made following an incident with Brown where he punched a school resource officer after he allegedly tried to set balloons on fire in the school hallway earlier this month.

In that incident, an officer deployed his TASER and handcuffed Brown who was then examined by E.M.S before being taken to the Charleston County Jail.