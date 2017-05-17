VIDEO: Multiple fatalities in 6-vehicle crash on I-95 in Robeson County

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – The North Carolina Highway Patrol says five people, including two children, have been killed following a six-vehicle collision on the southbound side of I-95 in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic information on the NC DOT website posted around 1 p.m. says I-95 is closed south of US-301 and a detour is in place. The NC DOT says the road could stay closed until 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Right now, estimated time of clearance near MM 7 in Robeson Co is after midnight for southbound. We're working to get northbound open ASAP. — NCDOT I-95 Traffic (@NCDOT_I95) May 16, 2017

An official on scene told a News13 crew the collision involved 3 tractor-trailers and 3 passenger vehicles.

Trooper William Henning also says there was a hazmat situation immediately following the collision and officials believe it was the result of something one of the tractor trailers was hauling, but that fire was extinguished.

One of the tractor trailers contained gasoline, and as of 8:45 p.m., crews were still working to clean up the gasoline.

Trooper Henning says two people were airlifted to a burn center in North Carolina, one person was airlifted to a hospital in South Carolina and one person was taken to a Lumberton hospital by ambulance.

News13 viewer Vicki Harding Sorensen posted a photo from I-95 with visible smoke coming from the area. According to Sorensen, many motorists have been stuck in the area since 12:45 p.m. and people were walking around on the interstate.

To detour heading north, motorists must take Exit 2 for NC-130 North and turn left onto NC-130 North. Continue onto NC-130 North to US-301 North/Bond Street. Follow US-301 North to re-access I-95 North.

To detour heading south, take Exit 10 for US-301. Turn right onto US-301 South. Continue for 9 miles and turn left onto NC-130 East/E Main Street. In one mile re-access I-95.

News13 has a crew on the scene working to gather more details.

Trooper Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol urged drivers to use caution near the state line as the crash was slowing traffic into South Carolina.

Use caution on I-95 northbound near NC line. Crash in NC has traffic slowed into SC. — Trooper Sonny SCHP (@SCHP_Troop5) May 16, 2017