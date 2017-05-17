SC Law Enforcement remind drivers to “Buckle Up”!

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is reminding drivers and passengers to buckle up as we inch closer to summer.

The State Highway Patrol will team up with local police across the state to enforce the seat belt law. They launched the annual “Buckle Up South Carolina” campaign at the Charleston Riverdogs baseball stadium Wednesday morning.

Lt. Col. C.N. Williamson said their challenge to the public “is to get every motorist to make seat belt use a habit every trip, every single time.”

They stressed the importance of wearing your seat belt, adding it can be the difference between life and death.

According to SCHP, numbers show more than half of the people killed in accidents in a vehicle last year on South Carolina roadways, were not buckled up.

Lieutenant Pat Carter with the Mount Pleasant Police Department said choosing to wear a seat belt increases your chance at living in a collision.

“The use of safety belts decreases the rate of fatal injury in a car by 45 percent, making it almost twice as likely that you will survive the crash. For truck drivers, that number increases to 60 percent.” said Lt. Carter.

Wearing your seat belt is required by law in South Carolina. You will be fined and pulled over if you don’t have it on.

The “Buckle Up South Carolina” campaign officially kicks off May 22nd and runs through June 4th.