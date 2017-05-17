Propane tank explodes in moving truck

A moving truck driver escaped unharmed after a propane tank exploded in the back of the vehicle Wednesday.

It happened near the corner of Orangeburg Road and Central Avenue in Knightsville.

Deputies and fire crews arrived within minutes and found the damaged truck with several household items, including large appliances, in the roadway.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office assisted as the Dorchester County Bomb Squad secured the scene.

“We are fortunate there were no injuries,” said Dorchester County Sheriff L.C. Knight. “I am proud of the collective work of all departments to secure the scene and reopen the roadway as quickly and as safely as possible.”

The explosion remains under investigation.