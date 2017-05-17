Man charged with murder after argument ends in shooting

By Published:

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina man has been charged with murder after police say an argument culminated in a shooting.

The State reports that 25-year-old Channing Aaron Pack has been charged with murder in the death of 35-year-old David Jensen Battilana. The Sumter Police Department says the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Monday. Battilana was found in the backyard of a residence with a gunshot wound and was taken to Palmetto Health Tuomey, where he later died.

Pack and a witness were at the home when police arrived. Police say Battilana, Pack and the witness all lived at the home and the shooting was a result of an argument among the three residents.

Pack is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

