Goose Creek family among victims in fatal I-95 multi-vehicle collision

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WCBD/WNCN) – Authorities say two girls and their parents died when they were hit by a tractor-trailer in a fiery crash that closed a major North Carolina interstate for hours. The tractor-trailer driver also died.

The Highway Patrol identified the people killed in the pickup as a mother, father and two daughters from Goose Creek. Their names were: 32-year-old Elise Ann Spennati, 24-year-old Cole Allen Spennati, 1-year-old Sianna Spennati and 4-year-old Aila Spennati.

The tractor-trailer driver was identified as 68-year-old Michael Elliott Bricker of Myrtle Beach.

Four others were injured, all of which were in stable condition Tuesday night.

The entire interstate was closed between mile markers 7 and 10 between Lumberton and the South Carolina border after the crash, which happened around 12:30 p.m.

Officials said the crash happened when DOT workers were repainting the highway lane lines and traffic was forced to merge to one lane.

However, the driver of a tanker truck failed to stop, causing the crash, authorities said.

The driver of the tanker truck is one of those injured and charges are possible.

Officials said the collision involved three tractor-trailers and three other vehicles.

