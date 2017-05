NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Officials with the Charleston Animal Society are searching for the person who’s dog was found tied with a leash and collar to a fence.

We’re told CAS received a call saying the female chow mix appeared to be deceased.

The animal was covered in fleas and ants. Officials say her condition is guarded.

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement division or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.