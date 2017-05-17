Cool School: Cottageville Elementary



Cottageville Elementary School is a small rural school with a big family atmosphere. We’re in Colleton county for our Cool School of the week.

Cottageville Elementary School has 550 students in pre-k through fifth grade. CES has Palmetto Gold and Silver awards and has won Clean School of the year for the past three years for Colleton County School District.

The Microbots, the school’s robotics team won the Rising Star award.

Cottageville is very proud of their newly established running team which has more than sixty members. The team participated in the 2017 March of Dimes walk in Walterboro and the Rice Festival run. Principal Janis Headden says,

“We’re a caring school. We truly care about each and every student that comes through the doors at Cottageville Elementary. We will work hard and diligently to provide the best education and the best support for each and every student here at Cottageville.” Fifth grade student Jalyn Perry says,”I like my school because they offer after school activities like robotics, running club and different things like that. “Our staff is very nice, and comforting, and welcoming,” says

fifth grade student Dakota Hill.

Cottageville Elementary has school-wide health and wellness initiatives, which involves, students, staff, parents an the community. We’ll tell you about that tonight on news 2 at 5.

