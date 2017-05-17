Charleston County School District calls accusatory resignation letter a ‘disruption’

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — The Charleston County School District is responding after a principal’s accusatory resignation went public.

James B. Edward Elementary School Principal Jake Rambo sent a resignation letter (pictured below) to the Charleston County School Board and District Two Constituent Board May 16, 2017.

It says on April 24, Rambo’s superior told him he would have to move to a different school for the 2017-2018 school year. The letter implies that the reasons were low test scores and Rambo’s lack of experience in a diverse school.

Rambo writes that he does not want to leave J.B.E, as he is only in his second year as principal.

He says that in the past year, no district leaders have visited his school, and he has not received any indicated of complaints.

Rambo says he believed that test scores were meant to show in what way the school needs improvement.

Rambo concludes his letter with his resignation.

The Charleston County School District responded with the following statement:

We regret that Jake Rambo has decided to resign from Charleston County School District, and we appreciate his years of service to the District, the students and their families. We wish him well.

But, we are disappointed in the way he has chosen to handle this matter, and with the disruptions that his misrepresentations have created for his school.

As it is a personnel matter, we cannot discuss any of the circumstances relating to Mr. Rambo’s employment with the District.

However, we wish to make it clear that State law and State Board of Education regulations outline the evaluation process for teachers, and the District acts consistently with them.

The Charleston County School District serves students in a diverse District that stretches 100 miles from McClellanville to Edisto. We are committed to recruiting and retaining outstanding individuals to work in our District. Our goal is to provide the best educational experience for every child we serve, and we are constantly striving to improve our practices in service of that goal.