Body is missing 8-year-old South Carolina girl

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff says a girl’s body found this weekend is an 8-year-old whose mother previously was found stabbed to death.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday that 32-year-old Jejauncey Harrington has been charged with murder in the death of Iyana Lowery of Bennettsville. He was charged last week with killing her mother, Ella Lowery.

The woman’s body was found May 5 in the home she shared with Iyana. Deputies said the girl’s body recovered in a remote area of the county was identified using DNA records.

Harrington also faces charges of kidnapping, armed robbery and possessing a weapon during a violent crime. He is being held in Marlboro County’s jail.

It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

