Victim cut with glass following fight in North Charleston, authorities say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are investigating following a stabbing in North Charleston.

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, North Charleston police responded to the 6600 block of Dorchester Road on Tuesday, May 16 at 4:50 a.m.

We’re told a fight led to someone being cut with glass.

We are working to learn more details from the North Charleston Police Department.

