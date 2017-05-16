Victim cut with glass following fight in North Charleston, authorities say

By Published:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are investigating following a stabbing in North Charleston.

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, North Charleston police responded to the 6600 block of Dorchester Road on Tuesday, May 16 at 4:50 a.m.

We’re told a fight led to someone being cut with glass.

We are working to learn more details from the North Charleston Police Department.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s