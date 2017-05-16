South Carolina voters Tuesday face widening GOP breach

By Published:
Mick Mulvaney
FILE - In this March 16, 2017, file photo, White House budget director Mick Mulvaney speaks at the White House, in Washington. Mulvaney says that Democratic negotiators on a massive spending bill need to agree to funding top priorities of President Donald Trump, such as a down payment on a border wall and hiring of additional immigration agents. Mulvaney told The Associated Press on April 20, that “elections have consequences” and that “we want wall funding” as part of the catchall spending bill, which lawmakers hope to unveil next week. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, file)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Tuesday’s Republican runoff for the House seat Rep. Mick Mulvaney vacated to join the Trump administration has exposed a breach in the party that’s so wide, some GOP voters are threatening to stay home.

The two candidates are alike in many ways, but one is backed by business groups with mainstream appeal, while the other gets support from hard-right groups that reject compromise.

Despite the similarities between Tommy Pope – the top vote-getter on May 2 – and Ralph Norman, who trailed him by less than 1 percent in the first round, some GOP voters say they can’t fathom backing the other Republican, even against Democrat Archie Parnell, in the general election on June 20.

