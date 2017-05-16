Police: Man beats stepfather with pool cue

North Charleston police are looking for a man who allegedly attacked his stepfather with a pool cue.

Police were called to an apartment in the 6600 block of Dorchester Road just before 5 a.m. Tuesday. The first officer on the scene found Slavador Cervantes, 40, bleeding from cuts on his head and chest.

According to an incident report, Cervantes told the officer that his stepson, 29-year-old James Richard, hit him several times with a pool cue during an argument.

According to Cervantes, Richard left the scene in a white Honda.