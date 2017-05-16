Man jumps into river to evade police; considered armed, dangerous

By Published:

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find 24-year-old Marcus Goins.

Authorities say he is wanted in connection with a shooting that took place at the “Orange store” in Walterboro on Friday, May 12. Goins is also a person of interest in a shooting on May 13 in Cottageville.

We’re told the highway patrol tried to stop his vehicle Sunday and a chase took place. It ended when Goins jumped into the Edisto River and swam to Dorchester County.

Goins is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement division or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s