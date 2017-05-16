Man jumps into river to evade police; considered armed, dangerous

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find 24-year-old Marcus Goins.

Authorities say he is wanted in connection with a shooting that took place at the “Orange store” in Walterboro on Friday, May 12. Goins is also a person of interest in a shooting on May 13 in Cottageville.

We’re told the highway patrol tried to stop his vehicle Sunday and a chase took place. It ended when Goins jumped into the Edisto River and swam to Dorchester County.

Goins is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement division or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.