Holly Hill strawberry farm closes season after hail storm

Today a popular you-pick strawberry farm is shutting down for the season.

Back on March 1st, we were talking to Karen Parker, Sales and Marketing coordinator for Hickory Bluff Berry Farm about the unique strawberry season. “This year’s really been unprecedented.”

At the time, Parker said the warm weather was producing beautiful strawberries early, allowing them to open for strawberry season earlier than ever before.

Now Parker says this past weekend, they had more unprecedented weather. “Saturday afternoon, well early afternoon, we experienced our first hailstorm at the farm.”

The hail, wind and 3 inches of rain destroyed their crops, bruising the soft strawberry skins. “After doing some assessments on Sunday, Monday and a little this morning, we decided to close the strawberry fields for the season.”

However, the good news is, “despite the hail storm that we experienced that cut our season a little short, we still had an awesome, excellent season of 12 weeks that we were open to the public which is the longest season that we’ve ever had.”

So Hickory Bluff Berry Farm’s strawberry season is now closed. They do you expect to open for tomato season at the end of June.