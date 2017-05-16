Gamecocks beat USC Upstate, 6-3

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Justin Row, Carlos Cortes and Alex Destino all homered as 30th ranked South Carolina defeated USC Upstate 6-3 on Tuesday night at Founders Park. Carolina is now 31-21 on the year, with the Spartans dropping to 22-30.

Freshman right-hander Cody Morris allowed just three runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts to earn the win. He is 3-1 on the year. Senior right-hander Colie Bowers picked up the save after giving up only one hit with four strikeouts in three scoreless innings of relief. Spartans’ left-hander Trey Van Der Weide suffered the loss after giving up two runs on seven hits with one walk and two strikeouts in 2.2 innings of relief.

Carolina broke ahead 2-0 in the first inning. With one out, Jonah Bride singled to center followed by a two-run homer launched to right field by Carlos Cortes.

The Spartans tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the second as USC Upstate put together three consecutive hits to lead off the inning. Brett Hawkins, Jake Bourke and Russell Schwertfeger each singled to center to score one run and Nick Bryson added another run on a groundout.

Row led off the bottom of the second inning with a solo shot to right field to give the Gamecocks a one-run lead. Danny Blair singled to second base and LT Tolbert followed with a single to right field to move Blair into scoring position for Bride, who singled to right to add Carolina’s second run of the inning.

USC Upstate cut the Gamecocks lead to one in the top of the sixth but Carolina extended the lead to 6-3 in the bottom of the seventh as Jacob Olson singled to right field and Alex Destino belted a two-run homer to right center.