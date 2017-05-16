Body recovered from Bohicket Creek

WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency personnel recovered a body from the Bohicket Creek Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the St. Johns Fire Department, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Natural Resources were called to Cherry Point Boat Landing on May 16 at 8:45 a.m.

On Sunday, crews responded to the same area for a watercraft in distress near the 1800 block of Andell Bluff Boulevard.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a watercraft capsized and two passengers made it to shore. There was a missing boater after that accident.

Authorities have not confirmed whether it is the same body.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.