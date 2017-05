BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person.

Authorities say, Willie Herman Toomer, 78, of Huger, was last seen on Sunday, May 14.

We’re told Toomer often walks the roads near his home, taking small steps while dragging his feet.

He is described as an African-American man, standing at 6’0, weighing about 160 pounds. Toomer does have special needs.

If you have any information, contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4465.