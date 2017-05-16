Authorities responded to possible drowning at Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary School

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)- Authorities responded to Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary School for a possible drowning Tuesday morning.

Police, Fire and EMS responded to Ashley River Creative Arts School about 11:00 a.m. in reference to a student at the school being found in a pond behind the school.

First responders provided CPR to the student and the student was transported to MUSC.

