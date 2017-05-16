13-year-old boy and grandparents killed in Colleton Co. home shooting

RUFFIN, S.C (WCBD) – Colleton County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say three people are dead and a nine-year-old girl is being treated for a gunshot wound at MUSC.

Deputies say the shooting happened at a home on the 21000 block of Low Country Highway.

The victims have not been identified, but are all related according to Colleton County officials.

In a press conference Tuesday night, Sheriff R.A. Strickland said deputies found narcotics in the home where shooting happened, but would not elaborate on specific details or its connection to the shooting.

Authorities have not identified a suspect, but say they cannot rule out murder suicide at this time.

Deputies first got a call of a shooting at 4:48 P.M.

Many of the neighbors were not home at the time of the shooting, but one man described hearing 8 to 10 gun shots.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Department of Natural Resources assisted Colleton County Sheriff’s Office in closing off the scene.

Animal control officers removed several dogs from the home involved in the shooting.

Colleton County Sheriff says more information will be made available on Wednesday.