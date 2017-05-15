Teen girl dies after shooting at Taylors Pavilion Complex

TAYLORS, SC (WSPA) – A senior at Wade Hampton High School has died after she was shot at Pavilion Recreation Complex overnight, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 12:15am to The Pavilion is on Scottswood Rd. in Taylors.

A female teenager was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound, according to Sergeant Ryan Flood.

The coroner says 17-year-old Makiya Alexandria Hawkins died just before 6:00pm at Greenville Memorial Hospital, Sunday.

Flood says she was surrounded by a large group of people when they arrived.

Deputies are still investigating and tell 7News there is no suspect information at this time.

An autopsy will be performed on Monday.