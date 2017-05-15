Remount Road railroad crossing will be closed until weekend

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Drivers in Hanahan and North Charleston should expect delays as one of the busiest railroad crossings gets an upgrade.

Beginning 7 a.m. Tuesday, Remount Road at Dutton Avenue will be closed while CSX Railroad works on the crossing. The construction is expected to last until Saturday 9 a.m.

“It’s disrupting everyone’s lives here in Hanahan,” said Heather Zeitlin, a mother, “we’re all having to find different routes to go home.”

The City of North Charleston says they asked CSX if they could perform the work at more convenient times, but their request was denied.

North Charleston Fire Station No. 3 is on the West side of Dutton Ave and will be cut off from some of the neighborhoods that it serves. However, Hanahan authorities says they are allowing NCFD to keep a ladder truck at Hanahan’s station on the other side of the tracks.

Officials say the best alternative routes are Murray Ave or Rhett Ave to I-526.