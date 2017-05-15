Mom accused of leaving daughter alone at mailbox as punishment

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) – A Rock Hill woman was arrested Thursday after police say she left her daughter alone at their apartment mailbox as punishment.

According to Rock Hill Police, officers were dispatched to The Fields at Patriot Parkway apartment complex a little after 6 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived on the scene, they were told by the apartment manager that a resident discovered the child at the mailbox alone.

The resident told police that the child was visibly upset, crying and asking for her mother. When the child was asked where her mother was, police say the child said her mother left in a car and told her to stay at the mailboxes by herself.

The mother, identified as Kecia Barham, arrived back at the apartments around 6:30, police say. She told police that her daughter wouldn’t listen to her and she wanted to punish her for “acting out.” Barham admitted to leaving the child at the mailboxes while she took her other child to football practice.

Barham was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. Authorities contacted DSS and the child was placed with her aunt.