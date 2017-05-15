Everyday Hero: Lowcountry woman pays it forward

Kara Slick lost her 14 year-old son Johnny to a tragic gun accident in 2016. Since then Kara has been working to keep his memory alive by starting a nonprofit in his honor. Wristbands with the motto this  mother and son shared every day “Do good, be good, never quit” also being sold to people who may be inspired to help people who can’t help themselves.

It was earlier this year when I found out it’s working.  People are listening.

Emma Smith is a College of Charleston student and recently shared her story of helping another person as a way of paying it forward.  I  told this story as part of the News 2 Everyday Hero segment.

 

 

 

