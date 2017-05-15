Charleston Police responding to Drayton Hall Elementary, reports of a child struck by a car

By Published: Updated:
Police respond to reports of a child struck by a car at Drayton Hall Elementary

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)-  Authorities are on scene at Drayton Hall Elementary following reports that child was hit by a car.

According to dispatchers the Charleston Police Department, Fire Department and Medics are on Ashley River Road where the school is located.

The call for the incident came in just before 8:30 a.m.

We have reached out to Charleston Police and we have also sent a News 2 Crew to the scene to check it out.

