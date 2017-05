CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston Police need your help finding missing 55 year old Shirley Groth.

Police say she is the owner of a home involved in a fire. She may be driving a black Hyundai Veracruz SUV with South Carolina tags D-I-H-4-0-8.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Shirley Groth please contact 843-853-7237.