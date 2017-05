GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD)- A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car on Dunbar road Sunday afternoon.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 1998 Mazda and and the bicyclist were traveling eat on Dunbar, when the car struck the bike.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.