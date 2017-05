CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — One man, K’Sone Campbell, was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night on Oswego and Maverick Streets. 28-year-old Derrick Barber was found injured and on the ground around 9:30 that evening.

Campbell is charged with murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. He is currently held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.