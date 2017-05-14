Check out the winner of our Mother’s Day Makeover Contest!

News 2 asked viewers to send in videos, nominating their mother for a Mother’s Day Makeover. So many deserving moms were nominated, and it was hard to choose just one. The winner is Monty Hill from Bonneau. She was nominated by her twin daughters Alana and Zoe. Their submission video spoke about Monty’s battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and her commitment to making sure her children still try their best.

The prize was donated by a team of local vendors. Stylist Nadine Camilla with Love Marlow, Makeup artist Charlotte Yeager (charyeager1@gmail.com) , and Hair stylist Jessica Taylor from Envy Salon all donated their time and resources to give this deserving mother her makeover.

Check out her transformation in the video above!