Sweet Belgium serves up Mother’s Day breakfast ideas

Sweet Belgium is a Belgian waffle bakery that is serving up decked-out waffles in their James Island shop. Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14, and a popular treat for mom is having the chance to sleep in and eat breakfast in bed. Owner of Sweet Belgium, Sergio Tosi, visited the News 2 studio to show some ideas to impress mom with your own home-made waffles.

If you want to skip the work and let Sweet Belgium handle the baking, you can find them at 327 Folly Road. They are open starting at 8:30AM on Mother’s Day.