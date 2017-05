One person is dead and one is in critical condition following a traffic accident on Highway 17 and Two Pines Road in McClellanville.The call came in around 2AM Saturday morning. Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies, the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire Department and EMS crews were on scene for hours. The accident shut down both sides of Highway 17. So far, no information is available about what caused the crash, or the identity of the victims.

