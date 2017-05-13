Infant dead following suspected abuse

North Charleston Police received a call about an unresponsive infant at the Towne Suites at 8082 Rivers Avenue on May 11. According to the child’s mother, she was feeding the baby when he began to vomit, cough, and stopped breathing. She called 911 and the child was brought to Roper Northwoods Hospital where he died.

During the investigation, detectives found that the child died from injuries from abuse. The child’s mother, Alexis Grant, has been charged with Homicide. The child’s father, Shawn Williams, has been charged with Unlawful Conduct Towards a Child.