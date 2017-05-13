Infant dead following suspected abuse

By Published: Updated:
Alexis Grant
Vashawn Williams

 

North Charleston Police received a call about an unresponsive infant at the Towne Suites at 8082 Rivers Avenue on May 11. According to the child’s mother, she was feeding the baby when he began to vomit, cough, and stopped breathing. She called 911 and the child was brought to Roper Northwoods Hospital where he died.

During the investigation, detectives found that the child died from injuries from abuse. The child’s mother, Alexis Grant, has been charged with Homicide. The child’s father, Shawn Williams, has been charged with Unlawful Conduct Towards a Child.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s