Bennettsville man charged with Murder & Kidnapping, 8-year-old still missing

BENNETTSVILLE- A Bennettsville man has been arrested and charged in connection with the May 5th death of Ella Lowery and the disappearance of her eight-year-old daughter , the Malboro County Sheriffs Office announced today.

Jejauncey Fernando Harrington, 32, was charged with Murder and Possession of a weapon during a Violent crime in connection with the May 5th stabbing death of Ella Lowery of Bennettsville. Harrington has also been charged with kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the disappearance of Lowery’s daughter, Iyana.

“This is a major break in this case but there is still much work to do as the investigation is ongoing.” according to Malboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon. “We are keeping our focus on finding Iyana Lowery and bringing her home to her family. That’s continuing priority for everyone that’s been a part of this investigation.”

Sheriff Lemon said that the $10,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of Iyana Lowery is still available. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Iyana Lowery should call the Malboro County Sheriff’s office at 843-479-5605 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC

Harrington was booked and is being detained at the Malboro County Detention Center.

Sheriff Lemon said that the charge of Murder is a felony which carries a penalty upon conviction of death or a minimum of 30 years to life in prison. The charge of possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime carries a penalty upon conviction of five years in addition to the principal crime. The charge of Kidnapping is a felony which carries a penalty upon conviction of up to 30 years in prison.