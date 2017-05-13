24 Fire-Rescue personnel contain residential structure fire in Dorchester County

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – At 2:36 PM today, Saturday, May 13, 2017, Dorchester County Fire-Rescue (DCFR) received an alarm for a structure fire on Poplar Circle in District 209. Crews arrived on-scene within minutes and found a vacant mobile home with extensive smoke and fire conditions coming from the structure.

Twenty four Fire-Rescue personnel from Dorchester County Fire-Rescue and Summerville Fire-Rescue (SFR) contained the fire within 10 minutes of arriving on-scene. “The quick response, by both departments, is proof of the continued success of the Automatic Aid Agreement between DCFR and SFR” said Dorchester County Fire Chief, Tres Atkinson.

Summerville Fire Chief, Richard Waring added “it was a seamless operation. Both Departments are to be commended for their commitment to providing the highest quality of service to District 209.”

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and EMS also responded to the scene. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.