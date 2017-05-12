West Ashley intersection to be named in honor of fallen deputy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — An intersection in West Ashley will soon have a new name in honor of a fallen officer.

The Intersection of Highway 171 and Carriage Lane will be dedicated to the memory of Deputy Joe Matuskovic on Friday, May 12, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

During the ceremony, Highway 171 between Carriage Lane and Gunn Avenue will close at 9:30 a.m. All traffic will be detoured through Carriage Lane.

The red lines indicate the closed portion of the roadway. The yellow lines represent the detour route.

Matuskovic was killed in the line of duty on September 8, 2015, after responding to reports of a drunken man causing problems at the Gardens of Ashley River apartment complex. Several deputies encountered Michael Oswald who began firing an AK-47 rifle from behind his door.

Several bullets hit Deputy Matuskovic with the fatal shot piercing his vest.