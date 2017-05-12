West Ashley intersection to be named in honor of fallen deputy

By Published: Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) —  An intersection in West Ashley will soon have a new name in honor of a fallen officer.

The Intersection of Highway 171 and Carriage Lane will be dedicated to the memory of Deputy Joe Matuskovic on Friday, May 12, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

The red lines indicate the closed portion of the roadway. The yellow lines represent the detour route.

During the ceremony, Highway 171 between Carriage Lane and Gunn Avenue will close at 9:30 a.m. All traffic will be detoured through Carriage Lane.
The red lines indicate the closed portion of the roadway. The yellow lines represent the detour route.

Matuskovic was killed in the line of duty on September 8, 2015, after responding to reports of a drunken man causing problems at the Gardens of Ashley River apartment complex. Several deputies encountered Michael Oswald who began firing an AK-47 rifle from behind his door.

Several bullets hit Deputy Matuskovic with the fatal shot piercing his vest.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s