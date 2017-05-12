Wando High School student charged with assault on an officer

CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD)– 18-year-old Alan Vince Brown is charged with assault on an officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

According to reports an assistant principal asked a school resource officer to stop Brown from trying to set fire to balloons in the school hallway.

Brown allegedly yelled obscenities and made hand gestures at the officer after being asked to stop. He reportedly then ran out into the school parking lot and refused to stop.

The officer says he later saw Brown in the hall and asked to discuss the incident. The report says Brown again responded with obscenities and hand gestures.

The officer then reportedly told Brown he was under arrest. Brown allegedly ran a second time, this time stopping in the school parking lot.

The report says the officer attempted to handcuff Brown who then allegedly turned around and punched the officer in the face.

The officer than goes on to say he aimed his TASER at Brown who reportedly refused to put his fists down.

The report says the officer deployed his TASER and handcuffed Brown who was then examined by E.M.S before being taken to the Charleston County Jail.