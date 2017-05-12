Shooter who killed 9 parishioners at church gets new lawyers

By Published:
Dylann Roof enters the court room at the Charleston County Judicial Center Monday, April 10, 2017, to enter his guilty plea on murder charges in Charleston, S.C. The convicted Charleston church shooter, Roof was given nine consecutive life sentences in state prison after he pleaded guilty to state murder charges Monday, leaving him to await execution in a federal prison and sparing his victims and their families the burden of a second trial. (Grace Beahm/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – A judge is granting a request for new lawyers from a man who fatally shot nine black parishioners during a church Bible study in South Carolina.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel wrote in a ruling Thursday that federal public defenders from California and Maryland will be working on Dylann Roof’s appeal of his death sentence.

Roof’s relationship with the lawyers in his federal trial has been rocky. He called them the “sneakiest group of people I have ever met” when they told them they wanted to tell a jury about his mental problems to spare his life.

Roof also threatened to kill defense attorney David Bruck.

Roof was sentenced to death in January after being found guilty of hate crimes in the June 2015 slayings at Emanuel AME church.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s