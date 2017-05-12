Search continues for missing Marlboro County girl; charged dropped in mother’s death

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Charges against one man have been dropped while multiple law enforcement agencies Friday, May 12 continued their work into the May 5 stabbing death of a Bennettsville woman and the disappearance of the victim’s eight-year-old daughter.

Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon said all charges in connection with the case against Dwayne Jermaine Bright, 36, of Bennettsville, were dropped Friday.

“Information developed in the ongoing investigation led to the decision to release Mr. Bright from custody,” Sherif Lemon said. “As our work in this case is ongoing and very active, it would be inappropriate to discuss specific details at this time. We are still focusing on finding Iyana Lowery.”

If you have any information on where Iyana Lowery may be, call the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at 843-479-5605 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC