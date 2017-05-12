Police: Officer shot after man opens fire in nursing home

By Published: Updated:
Credit: WCMH

KIRKERSVILLE, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a police officer was wounded during reports of a shooting at an Ohio nursing home.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Robert Sellers says Friday that the situation has ended and there is no threat to the public.

Reports of the shooting at the Pine Kirk Care Center in Kirkersville came around 7:30 a.m.

OSHP Lt. Robert Sellers tells Olivia Fecteau of WCBD’s sister station WCMH that the shooter has been “neutralized.” He could not provide further specifics.

A local elementary school was put on lock down, and parents later were told they could pick up their children at a nearby middle school.

Police did not immediately release further detail on the shooting or the officer’s condition.

The village is about 24 miles (39 kilometers) east of Columbus.

PHOTOS: Kirkersville active shooter situation

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s