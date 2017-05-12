Organizations to hold food giveaway in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Two local organizations will partner to hold a food giveaway on Friday, May 12 in North Charleston.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Friday, May 12 at 4153 Rivers Ave., North Charleston.

“Mrs. Wanda loves her community and is a genuine caretaker of North Charleston and it is an honor and a privilege to come out and support her,” National Action Network Vice President, Tina Reddy said about the partnership with Shalom Recovery Services.

The first 50 mothers will receive a gift in honor of Mother’s Day.

You’re asked to bring your own bags, if possible. Refreshments will be served.