COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — A midlands man has been arrested on charges he exposed himself in public in Columbia.

According to police, the female victim was reportedly sitting across from Tyrone Gaither, 36, at Panera Bread on Sunday, April 30 when he exposed himself. The victim immediately notified a manager who called 9-1-1, according to authorities.

Gaither is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

We are working to learn the charges he now faces from authorities.