Infant gorilla dies during birth at South Carolina zoo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina zoo says its first infant gorilla has died during birth.

Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia said in a news release that the infant gorilla was born in the breech position and died Thursday morning. The gorilla would have been the first infant born at the zoo.

Zookeepers say they have closed the gorilla exhibit at the zoo so the mother can spend time with her infant. There is no timetable on when the exhibit will reopen.

Officials say gorillas born to first-time mothers typically have an 80 percent survival rate.

Riverbanks Zoo has three western lowland gorillas.