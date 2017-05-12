High school student faces child porn charges for extorting nude photos while posing as girl

PHILADELPHIA (WCBD/CNN) — A high school senior in Philadelphia is accused of impersonating a teenage girl to get male students to send him nude pictures of them.

Derrick Jones, 18, is facing a number of felony charges including possession of child pornography, harassment, and stalking.

Authorities say Jones used stolen photos of a real teen named “Haley” to pose as a girl online to get explicit photos and videos from other teens.

The county’s district attorney says Jones actually blackmailed some of the students into sending more images by threatening to publicize the ones already in his possession.

Jones faces expulsion from school, according to Whelan.

A judge set $50,000 bail for Jones.

The DA urges parents to have serious discussions with their children and to monitor their use of social media.

“Do not send these type of pictures to anybody out there,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Whelan said. In all, he’s accused of catfishing 137 male students.